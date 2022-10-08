Motorola launches Moto E32 in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched Moto E32 in the Indian markets. The new smartphone is available on Flipkart and other leading retail stores. Motorola has not revealed the pricing of this smartphone. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be offered in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue colours.

The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and runs on Android 12 with the My UX interface. It features a dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAH battery with support for 10W charging.