Prophet’s Birthday: Oman ruler pardons 325 prisoners

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik , the ruler of Oman has ordered to release 325 prisoners in the country. The Royal pardon was announced on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday as gesture by the Sultan to provide prisoners to begin a new life. The released prisoners include 141 expats.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.