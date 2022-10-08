Tesla’s Elon Musk has a suggestion for resolving the China-Taiwan dispute!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once more offered proposals on how to end another protracted conflict: the one between China and Taiwan, only days after making his contentious ‘solutions’ for putting an end to the Ukraine-Russian war public. The world’s richest man recently stated that giving Beijing some power over Taiwan might help ease tensions in an interview with the Financial Times. Finding a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is palatable but probably won’t please everyone is my recommendation.

As stated by the Financial Times, Musk added, ‘And it’s possible, and I believe probably, in fact, that they might have an arrangement that’s more forgiving than Hong Kong’. He continued by saying that he believed a fight over Taiwan was likely and spoke of the potential effects it could have on businesses like Tesla and Apple Inc. as well as the overall economy. He didn’t go into further detail, though.

According to a Reuters article, Musk responded in this way when asked about China. In Shanghai, China, the Tesla electric car business runs a sizable manufacturing. About half of Tesla’s global deliveries in 2017 came from this factory. Taiwan has long been annexed by China, which has vowed to take control of it using whatever means necessary. Taiwan, which is democratically governed, rejects Beijing’s assertions and states that the 23 million residents of the island have the power to determine its future.

Previously, the richest man in the world suggested solutions to the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Twitter. Musk suggested in a poll that was harshly criticised by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, that Crimea be given to Russia, that new referendums on the future of Russian-held territories be held under UN supervision, and that Kyiv accept neutrality.