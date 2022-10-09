Airbus A380; Iconic Emirates superjumbo parts up for auction!

A unique opportunity to own a portion of aviation history is being provided by Airbus. At the three-day auction scheduled for October 13, 14, and 15 at its headquarters in Toulouse, France, the European aircraft manufacturer will be accepting bids for components of a retired Emirates Airbus A380 superjumbo.

‘On April 27, 2005, the first flight of the A380 departed from Toulouse-Blagnac airport. The start of a true love affair between this outstanding aeroplane and people all over the world was signalled by this worldwide event, which is forever inscribed in our collective memory’, according to a statement on Airbus’ website.

A380 enthusiasts who want to preserve their memories of the largest passenger aircraft in history may now acquire a very expensive memento. The sale will contain more than 500 pieces from the iconic superjumbo A380 MSN13, which was disassembled by aircraft recycling business Tarmac Aerosave in 2021. ‘More than 500 items—mostly from the A380’s cabin—will be made available to aficionados, including lighting, a bar, a staircase, windows, chairs, engine blades, and even the test pilots’ signature orange jumpsuit,’ according to Airbus.

Here are some of the elusive memorabilia:

Side panel of fuselage — Estimation: €400-€800

Row of three seats with screen — Estimation: €1000-€2000

Cockpit staircase — Estimation: €2000-€3000

Rear engine cone in 3 parts — Estimation: €10000-€15000

Engine intake — Estimation: €15000-€20000

On January 18, 2005, Airbus unveiled the first prototype of the recognisable wide-body airliner, and on April 27 of the same year, it made its first flight. An A380, the largest passenger plane in the world, may legally carry up to 853 passengers, albeit it normally only seats 525. The A380 sale will be presided over by auctioneer Marc Labarbe, with all proceeds going to the Airbus Foundation, the company’s corporate charity arm that manages humanitarian aid and other charitable endeavours. The aerospace company declared in February 2019 that it would stop producing the A380 in favour of twin-engine aircraft that use less fuel. Emirates purchased the last in this class, the 251st A380, in December 2021.