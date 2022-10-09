Congress leader KG Satyam detained in Telangana along with two woman naxals

A Chhattisgarh Congress leader and two woman naxals have been taken into custody by police in Telangana’s Bhopalpatnam. The Telangana police have detained two woman naxalites and KG Satyam, general secretary of the Bhopalpatnam Block Congress Committee.

All three are being questioned by police. KG Satyam, the general secretary and senior leader of the Block Congress Committee in Chhattisgarh, has allegedly been arrested by police for allegedly aiding naxalites.

According to reports, KG Satyam travelled to Telangana with woman Naxalites for medical assistance. But before he could get to the hospital, the officers arrested him and the woman naxalites in Hanamakonda.