Day 4 box office results for GodFather: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie joins the Rs 100-crore club

Megastar Chiranjeevi is ecstatic with how well his recently released movie, GodFather, is performing at the box office. The movie has exceeded the Rs 100-crore threshold in barely 3 days. According to trade reports, GodFather, directed by Mohan Raja, had a successful weekend on Saturday (October 8). Additional shows were added. During its first weekend, the movie is predicted to gross around Rs 150 crore worldwide. Soon, the official figures will be released.

GodFather, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, premiered in theatres on October 5. The movie competed at the box office with The Ghost, an action thriller starring Nagarjuna.

In barely 3 days, GodFather joined the Rs 100 crore club. The political thriller had a strong Saturday, October 8, at the box office, stated the trade observers. By the end of Sunday, October 9, the movie may have made above Rs 150 crore. GodFather, in addition to the Telugu version, is also doing well in the Hindi region.

There have reportedly been 600 additional screens set aside for GodFather. Chiranjeevi is relieved to experience success with GodFather after the Acharya fiasco.

The critically acclaimed Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier, was officially remade in Telugu as GodFather, which was directed by Mohan Raja. Chiranjeevi, Satyadev Kancharana, and Nayanthara each reprised their roles in the Telugu remake. In the movie, Salman Khan has a significant cameo role. He objected to being paid for his work. The screenplay of the movie was altered to accommodate Telugu viewers’ tastes.