Gulf country announces changes to regulation on employment contracts

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced changes to regulation on employment contracts. The ministry has launched amendments to the decree-law on the Regulation of Employment Relationship.

As per the new law, all employment contracts must cover a defined term. The term can be renewed subject to an agreement by both parties to a contractual relationship. The law does not set a cap on that term period.