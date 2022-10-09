India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain in these states for next 2-3 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan in next 2 to 3 days. The national weather agency also forecasted light to moderate intensity rain in entire Delhi and NCR.

IMD also predicted increased rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during the next 4 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 2 days. Rainfall is also predicted in Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.