Intelligence agencies are monitoring Kerala’s coast for drug smuggling

In India, there is currently a significant crackdown on drug cartels, as seen by recent large-scale narcotics seizures. The most recent drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) off the coast of Kochi is the tenth significant one since a network of the nation’s top intelligence agencies was formed six months ago in an effort to stop the smuggling of drugs over international borders.

To enhance the NCB’s operations in southern India, it has been agreed to establish a special intelligence branch stationed in Kochi. For the unit in Kochi, ten officers who received their training abroad will be appointed. Additionally, they would have the help of the Naval Intelligence wing.

The prosecution process falls under the purview of the Central NCB. The Border Security Force will assist in stopping drug smuggling across land borders, while the Indian Navy and Coast Guard will assist in stopping drug smuggling by sea.

A few days ago, NCB officers boarded an Iranian dhow and removed 200 kg of contraband worth Rs 1,200 crore.

The investigation’s status was evaluated by NCB Deputy Director General Sanjay Kumar Singh, who had arrived in Kochi, Chennai Regional Director P Aravindan, and Navy Lieutenant Commander P S Sajin.

The 200 drug packages that were taken from the Iranian boat are marked with false dragon and scorpion symbols, according to the early analysis.

The drug names Scorpion and Dragon are well-known to be produced and sold by Mexican criminal gangs. The drug cartel probably intended to deceive purchasers by portraying the cargo as coming from Latin America in an effort to get more money.

The seven-layered plastic packets, which Latin American gangs employ to ‘safely’ smuggle drugs by boat, may have been taken to Afghanistan and filled with heroin that were produced there.