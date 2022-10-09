Know the relation between smoking and back pain

We face various health problems in our daily life. Health problems related to lifestyle are mostly experienced in this way. All these can be solved to a large extent by improving lifestyles.

Back pain is a health problem that is caused by wrong lifestyle. There may be other reasons, but most of the time it is associated with lifestyles such as work, lack of exercise, unhealthy body composition and obesity. By paying attention to some things, this type of back pain can be solved.

Back pain is mostly seen in people who work sitting for long periods of time. For those who do this type of work, stretching in between can help prevent back pain. Stretching at least once a day is a must for everyone.

Maintain correct body posture whether sitting, walking or standing. This also helps in reducing back pain.

Intake of calcium and vitamin-D should be increased to strengthen the bones. For this, you have to choose and eat food that contains calcium and vitamin-D.

There is also a link between infertility and back pain. Nicotine in cigarettes restricts blood flow. Back pain is also caused when blood flow to the discs in the spine is restricted in this way. Due to reduced blood flow, nutrients do not reach all areas properly and can also cause back pain.

Even if you don’t maintain a healthy body weight, you may experience back pain. So keep your weight under control. Body weight should be maintained according to age and health condition.