Netizens are perplexed by Sarah Jessica Parker’s $890 pigeon bag.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch Bag is taking us on a trip down memory lane. The fashionista is evoking memories of Carrie Bradshaw’s days when she would wear steal-worthy clothing while flaunting her Judith Leiber Swan purse, which was actually a gift from Mr. Big, in her most recent street look for the ‘Sex And The City’ spin-off ‘And Just Like That..’

Parker and Kristin Davis can be spotted filming for the HBO Max series’ second season in the photos.

In her role as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker is seen sporting a khaki boiler suit, teeny-tiny Fendi ankle bag, vintage Dior sandals and holding a peculiar creature in her hand, yes we are talking about the pigeon purse, which costs a whopping $890.

On Instagram, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, the costume designers, gave followers a preview of Carrie’s appearance.

One internet user responded to Parker’s pigeon purse by writing, ‘What the heck is that? An ostrich?’ ‘I don’t really understand the appeal of using Swan and Pigeon bags,’ another person remarked.

Many, though, admired Parker’s decision to carry the distinctive clutch.

Now is the time for quirky purses among celebrities. The same pigeon bag was recently displayed by singer Sam Smith at the Harris Reed Spring-Summer 2023 runway show during London Fashion Week.