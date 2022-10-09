North Bengal receives orange alert from IMD, landslide in Sikkim causes traffic jams

On Sunday, severe rain caused a landslide at 20th Mile near Singtam in Gangtok, blocking National Highway-10 and cutting off the road connection with neighbouring West Bengal. This interrupted normal life in Sikkim. Massive traffic jam was brought on by the Singtam landslide.

By Monday morning, the landslide is anticipated to be cleared. On both sides of the landslide, there have reportedly been severe traffic jams. Thousands of tourists have so far been caught up in the traffic.

The Met department issued an orange signal over North Bengal and Sikkim, predicting heavy rain as landslides continue to cause havoc in the state.

Strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal in lower levels over North Bengal and Sikkim, according to the Met department, is likely to cause increased rainfall activities to persist across the districts of North Bengal and Sikkim from October 9 to October 12. An orange signal has been issued for North Bengal, per the Met department’s forecast. On October 9-10, there is a chance that heavy to very heavy rain may fall in one or more places across the North Bengal districts of Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.

Additionally, some few areas over the Darjeeling district of North Bengal have received an orange alert. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for one or two locations over the North Bengali districts of Coochbehar and North Dinajpur.

An orange alert has been issued for Sikkim from October 9 to October 11. There is a very good chance that some Sikkim district will see heavy rain.