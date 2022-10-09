PM is shown the trailer for Puneeth Rajkumar’s most recent movie by his wife.

As the ‘Gandhada Gudi’ movie trailer was unveiled today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his warmest wishes to the cast and crew. In his Twitter tweet, PM Modi also paid tribute to the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. His final movie is Gandhada Gudi.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted a quote from a special mention article Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared, writing, ‘Appu lives in the hearts of millions throughout the world. He was the epitome of genius, exuded vitality, and possessed unmatched talent. Mother Nature, Karnataka’s natural beauty, and environmental preservation are all honoured at Gandhada Gudi. I wish you well in your endeavour.’

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar stated in the original post that the actor would have delighted to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi the teaser in person. ‘Namaste [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi,’ was the caption of her post. It’s a bittersweet day for us because we’re releasing the trailer for Appu’s passion project, Gandhada Gudi. Appu always valued our interactions and wished we could have met in person to share.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared an old photo of herself, Puneeth Rajkumar, and the Prime Minister in a subsequent tweet. ‘Appu is not among us, but his life and work inspire and give us the strength to embrace the tradition of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,’ she wrote alongside the precious frame. G GMovie honours movies while also reflecting the rich history, culture, landscape, and variety of our country.