Rahul Gandhi is chided by Maha deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for his remarks about V. D. Savarkar

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for his comments about the Bharatiya Janata Party in general and independence fighter V D Savarkar in particular.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi made some severe accusations against Savarkar while speaking during a news conference in Karnataka.

When questioned why he was participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra knowing his party was responsible for the country’s partition, Gandhi responded, ‘Last I recall it was leaders of the Congress party who resisted the British, who spent years in jail.’ Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Mahatma Gandhi all devoted their lives in the battle against the British.’

In his historical research, the Congress leader claimed that ‘Savarkar used to receive a stipend from the British and these are historical realities, which even the BJP cannot hide.’

Gandhi argued that the BJP was not present during the freedom struggle and that the saffron party is solely responsible for dividing the country and fomenting hatred. The Congress, was the organisation that organised a large-scale movement for independence and contributed to the creation of the Constitution.

Gandhi stated, ‘Spreading enmity and dividing the country are not things that helped the country, which is why we are performing the Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis claimed that Rahul Gandhi was ignorant of both the Congress’ and India’s pasts.

‘Once more, Rahul Gandhi criticised Swatyantraveer Savarkar. He has asserted time and time again that he was an agent who took the money. I strongly reject his assertion’ Fadnavis said.

The BJP spokesman claimed that because Rahul Gandhi was supported by many people, he frequently criticised Savarkar. ‘Congress has often attacked Savarkar after independence.’