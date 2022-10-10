Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘terrorism’ over the Crimea bridge blast!

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, accuses Ukraine of planning a terrorist assault on a crucial bridge between Russia and Crimea. Ukrainian authorities sent jubilant messages in response to the explosion that occurred on Saturday on the Kerch Strait, a crucial supply route for Moscow’s military in southern Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev, the vice-chairman of the security council, stated that Russia should execute the ‘terrorists’ accountable for the assault.

The bridge is a vital artery for the port of Sevastopol, where the Russian Black Sea fleet is based. It is an imposing symbol of Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula. Bastrykin: A vehicle travelled through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia and Russia before reaching the bridge.

After the explosion on the Crimean bridge, an analyst predicts that Russia may step up its strikes on civilian targets. Founder of the website Information Resistance and military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko While train services and some road traffic resumed, images revealed a portion of the bridge’s road having been blown away. Russian victories on the battlefield and the first indications from Ukrainian authorities of a mass grave discovery in the recently freed eastern town of Lyman coincided with the bridge’s destruction. Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine, according to the country’s defence ministry, may be ‘completely supplied’ via established land and sea lines, it was announced on Saturday.

ZAPORIZHZHIA: NEW ASSAULT

A residential building in Zaporizhzhia is destroyed by Russian artillery, leading to casualties. It was the third time in four days that the area had been subjected to such an assault when the morning broke. The general staff of Ukraine reports that ‘Russia employed seven anti-aircraft guided missiles in the strike’. On Sunday, there were at least 13 fatalities and 87 injuries from a hit on an apartment in the same city. According to Starukh on state-run television, Russian planes fired at least 12 missiles during the raid on Sunday, partially demolishing a nine-story apartment building, razing another five homes, and damaging a number of others.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, denounced the act as ‘pure wickedness’. The city of Zaporizhzhia, which lies 52 kilometres (30 miles) from a nuclear power facility controlled by Russia, has recently seen repeated bombardment. Since Russia’s invasion in February, the majority of the area, including the nuclear reactor, has been under Russian authority.

US TO KEEP ARMING UKRAINE

Since beginning its offensive in the latter part of August, Ukraine has reclaimed more than 1,170 square kilometres (450 square miles) of territory in its southern Kherson region. In addition to the Ukrainian land they have taken, Kyiv requests that Russian soldiers vacate the Crimean peninsula on the Black Sea. While stating that the US will keep arming Ukraine, the White House on Sunday refrained to comment on the explosion.