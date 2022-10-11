After the iPhone 14, India is prepared to produce AirPods domestically

Apple will soon begin producing the recently released iPhone 14 in India. Now, Cupertino-based tech giant will begin producing its AirPods locally, according to the nation’s IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw. For those who don’t know, the company already produces a number of the base iPhone models in India.

The country’s IT minister has reportedly verified that AirPods are made in the country, states report from CNBC TV18. Local production of the iPhone 14 will start in December 2022, just a few months after its release. The Foxconn factory close to Chennai is rumoured to be where the iPhone 14 is made.

Another new rumour claims that Apple is getting ready to produce Beats headphones in India in addition to AirPods. Apple will assist Luxshare Precision Industry, a Chinese supplier to the iPhone manufacturer, in producing AirPods in India. Notably, Luxshare concentrates exclusively on its Vietnamese AirPods activities. Notably, the AirPods model that will be produced in the nation first is not mentioned.

The rumours also suggests, Apple will begin producing the iPhone 14 a lot sooner than it did last year. Apple intends to shift 25% of the entire iPhone assembly line to India by 2025. It should be noted that Apple already produces a number of iPhone models in India, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE.