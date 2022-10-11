Altaf Shah, jailed Kashmiri separatist leader, dies in Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has confirmed the death of Altaf Shah, a jailed Kashmiri separatist leader and the son-in-law of the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. A few days ago, he was sent from Tihar jail to AIIMS for medical treatment.

Cancer claimed the life of Altaf Shah, 66, in the early hours of Tuesday. Altaf Shah’s daughter stated in a tweet that he recently died ‘as a prisoner’ in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The Hurriyat leader, a resident of Srinagar’s Soura area, was arrested along with six other people on July 25, 2017, as part of an alleged terror funding investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and was then taken to Tihar jail.

Shah was supposed to have been diagnosed with renal cancer, thus the Delhi High Court had ruled on October 1 that he be sent to the AIIMS in Delhi.