Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th Bday: Mohanlal extends warm wishes, shares experience

Kochi: The whole nation is celebrating the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th Birthday, and wishes are flooding on social media. On this occasion, Mohanlal extended warm birthday wishes to Big B, through a video message.

In the video shared by Mohanlal’s team. He said, ‘The name that evokes a gamut of emotions within our whole country. The greatest actor of our time, he has enriched Indian cinema and his presence continues to do so. He is an endearing personality settled with companionate behaviour, charitable actions and humble disposition are admirable qualities that stand out. His dedication to work is an inspiration for all generations. His baritone voice and his varied characters has won for him the admiration and love of whole nation’.

He shared his experience of working with the veteran actor, and said- ‘I have been fortunate to work with him in two films and the honour of sharing screen space with him is one of the highlights of my career. Something that I will always cherish. He is a wonderful human being. He is encouraging and patient with his co-stars’. Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal have worked together in Major Ravi’s Malayalam movie ‘Kandahar’, which was released in 2010.

‘As Amitabh sir celebrates his 80th birthday, I wish him good health, happiness and many more years of continued service to Indian cinema. May the all-mighty bless him and keep him safe. With lots of love and prayers. Bachchan Sir happy birthday to you’, the Mollywood megastar said.

Big B began his career with the film ‘Saat Hindustani’ in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Anand’ (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra’s action film ‘Zanjeer’ (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles. Ahead of his 80th birthday, the Agnipath actor came up with another new venture ‘Goodbye’, which is currently running in theatres. In the upcoming months, he will also be seen in ‘The Intern’ remake with Deepika Padukone and ‘Project K’. He also has ‘Uunchai’ in his kitty.