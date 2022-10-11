Big B’s 80th Bday: PM Modi extends wishes to Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the latter turned 80 on Tuesday. Marking Big B’s special day, PM Modi called him an actor who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations.

‘A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan’, PM Modi tweeted.

Big B began his career with the film ‘Saat Hindustani’ in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Anand’ (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra’s action film ‘Zanjeer’ (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles. Ahead of his 80th birthday, the Agnipath actor came up with another new venture ‘Goodbye’, which is currently running in theatres. In the upcoming months, he will also be seen in ‘The Intern’ remake with Deepika Padukone and ‘Project K’. He also has ‘Uunchai’ in his kitty.