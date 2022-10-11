Kerala will assess how the Adani port construction will affect the coastline

According to a government directive seen by Reuters, Kerala will form a committee to investigate whether there was coastal erosion during the current development of a port being developed by the Adani company.

Locals and fishermen in the town of Vizhinjam have opposed the port’s construction, claiming it is causing coastal erosion. Construction on the port began in 2015.

Before delivering a final report, a committee of experts would investigate any coastline erosion and consult with local leaders, according to the government decree.

A attempt for comment from a representative of the Adani group went unanswered.

According to media reports from August, the corporation had gone before a court to request police protection for workers on the project because demonstrators posed a threat to their safety.

The Adani ports logistics website states that Vizhinjam port is the only trans-shipment centre in the Indian subcontinent and provides extensive automation.