Lingayat community reservation under OBC quota sought by K’taka MLA

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad asks him to stop giving Muslims and Christians in the state OBC quota. Bellad suggested that the reserve that is being provided to these groups be removed and given to the Panchamasali community rather.

A significant segment of the Linagayat group known as Panchamasali Lingayats has been demanding for OBC category reservation. ‘According to our Constitution the reservation was given to the people on the basis of caste, not on the basis of religion. Reservation that was supposed to be given to OBC was given to Muslims and Christians by the previous Congress government. These communities are already getting enough funds for their development from the Central and state governments through minority ministries,’ Arvind Bellad said in his letter.

‘To set right the injustice done to the OBC , we should curtail the reservations given to Muslims and Christians in the OBC quota. Instead, those reservations should be given to Lingayat Panchamasali, other sects of Lingayat communities, Kuruba (Shepherd), and other communities. I request you to rectify the injustice happening for so many years,’ he added.

Panchamasalis are now categorized as members of the Backward Class (BC) and placed in the 3B subdivision. They are requesting to be moved to the 2A subdivision, which offers 15% reservation in employment and education.

According to the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report’s recommendations, the state of Karnataka has increased the amount of reserved land for the state’s Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.