Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah’s Covid time IPL-related petition won’t be heard by the Supreme Court

The BCCI president Saurav Ganguly and its secretary Jay Shah were the targets of a criminal complaint that claimed they ran the IPL and ‘risked lives’ during the Covid-19 pandemic last year. On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

The instruction was given in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that was brought last year during the second wave of the pandemic and was presided over by a court chaired by Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit.

The panel noted that the matter has become infructuous with regard to the request for a stay on the Indian Premier League games in the six cities where Covid-19 instances are at their height.

The court declined to consider the other petition, which asked for instructions to revoke permission to hold IPL matches.

The bench responded to the argument made by attorney Shrikant Prasad that games were played while there was a nationwide lockdown by saying that the lockdown had already ended.

The CJI stated that, to the best of his memory, the IPL matches were held in a bubble format with significant measures taken, and they were further approved by the relevant authorities. He continued by saying that although there was first no activity in the entire nation, later relaxation was permitted, and that is when the matches were played.