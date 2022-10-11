Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for third day in a row. As per market experts, concern over rising interest rates, an escalation in the Ukraine crisis and China stepping up pandemic preparations has influenced investors.

BSE Sensex crashed 843.79 points or 1.46% at 57,147.32. NSE Nifty was down 257.50 points or 1.49% at 16,983.50. About 1036 shares have advanced, 2291 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged. All the sectoral indices ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies ITC and Asian Paints. The top losers in the market were Divis Labs, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, Titan, Power Grid, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.