Swedish PM said that the country won’t share findings of Nord Stream pipelines explosions with Russian authorities

On Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced that her nation would not provide the Russian government with the results of its investigation into the explosions of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Speaking to reporters, Andersson declared that the investigation’s specifics were private.

We in Sweden treat the results of our early investigations as confidential, and this obviously holds true in this instance.

She did, however, clarify that because the crime scene cordon had been lifted, Russian authorities and ships were free to travel to the explosion sites.

‘Sweden does not relinquish control of the Swedish Economic Zone. The rules allow other ships to stay in the area even though we have occasionally loosened the cordons’ Andersson stated.

According to reports, Russia put its name in the running last week to take part in the probes, particularly the Swedish investigation.

The identical request was made in a letter from Mikhail Mishustin, the Russian prime minister, according to the Swedish foreign ministry.