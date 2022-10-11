Tecno launches Pova 4 Pro: Details inside

Mumbai: Tecno launched company’s newest addition to the Pova lineup of smartphones named ‘Tecno Pova 4 Pro’ in Bangladesh. The single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration of the device is priced at BDT 26,990 (roughly Rs. 21,330) in Fluorite Blue colour. Tecno has not yet revealed its availability in other markets including India.

The dual-SIM (Nano) 4G handset is powered by 6nm MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC and runs on Android 12-based HiOS. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup -a 50-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the Tecno Pova 4 Pro sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.