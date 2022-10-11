To oppose the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Karnataka BJP has begun its Jan Sankalp Yatra.

To challenge the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch its Jan Sankalp Yatra on Tuesday. Announcing this was CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Former CM Yediyurappa is in charge of the BJP’s Jan Sankalp Yatra, said Bommai. He added that BJP office bearers would take part in the event and that the purpose of the yatra was to inform the public of what the BJP had accomplished for them.

‘We are beginning the Jan Sankalp Yatra under Yediyurappa’s direction. One goal is to inform individuals of the services we have provided. Thousands have benefited. BJP office holders will also be present. Sankalp, it’s winning the polls in 2023,’ declared the CM on Tuesday.

In the following two days, the yatra would travel through the three districts of Koppal, Vijayanagar, and Bellary, starting in the city of Raichur. Along with rallies, there will be business meetings during the Yatra.

Speaking on the BJP’s yatra, Karnataka minister CN Ashwathnarayan said, ‘Each party has its own activity. That does not imply that just Congress is participating in the Yatra while everyone else is just watching. Everyone has their schedules all set. Our duty is being fulfilled. Our outreach initiative is it. Congress is now awake. We are among them.’

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress will make a stop in Siddapura tonight after starting again today from Harthikote. Prior to this, BJP members in the district displayed posters for the ‘PFI Bhagya’ campaign that featured a picture of senior Congressman Siddaramaiah.