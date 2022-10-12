A trailer for ‘Enola Holmes 2’ has been unveiled

‘Enola Holmes 2′ trailer has been unveiled.

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Enola, the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes’ sister, in the Harry Bradbeer-directed film (played by Henry Cavill, who also comes back).

The movie is a continuation of the 2020 movie ‘Enola Holmes.’ Enola, who is now a consulting detective, embarks on fresh experiences while working on a new case in the second movie. Enola cheekily quotes the well-known phrase from Sherlock stories, ‘The game has found its feet again.’ And it appears that this time the cases of the siblings are related.

The writing, direction, aesthetics, and acting in the first movie received high accolades. It received praise for her astute, fourth-wall-busting heroine, played by Brown. The trailer promises that the sequel will give the fans of the first film more of the same, with a story, a new case, and a whole new cast of characters.

In their individual roles, Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, and Helena Bonham Carter all make a comeback. The newcomers are Hannah Dodd, David Thewlis, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.