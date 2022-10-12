Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th Bday: Shweta Bachchan shares glimpses of intimate birthday bash | See pics

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday, his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebrations on social media. Shweta took to her Instagram handle and treated fans to a glimpse of the 80th birthday celebration of the megastar.

In the first picture, the father-daughter duo wore bohemian-style ethnic outfits. They were all smiles as they posed. In the next image, Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan were joined by Abhishek in a yellow-coloured kurta pyjama. Sharing the picture, she wrote, ‘Twinning & Winning – perfect end to an incredible day’, with white heart emojis.

On the occasion of Bachchan’s birthday, a massive crowd of fans gathered right in front of his Juhu residence to wish him. Like every year, this year too he greeted his fans by folding his hands and waving at them.

Big B began his career with the film ‘Saat Hindustani’ in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Anand’ (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra’s action film ‘Zanjeer’ (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh was recently seen in director Vikas Behl’s family entertainer film ‘Goodbye’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The film received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjataya’s upcoming family entertainer film ‘Uunchai’ along with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. The film is all set to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022.