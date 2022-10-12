Any rice can have basmati flavour by adding this leaf while it’s being cooked

Ever ponder how something as basic as steamed rice, pulao, or biryani can taste so good?

Well, we often associate taste with the cooking skills of a person cooking, but the age-old secret to making perfect, delicious and aromatic rice is a mere small leaf! Let’s find out.

Traditionally, prepared rice was stir-fried or boiled with whole spices and certain herbs. This procedure was used to enhance the flavour of bland rice. Many cultures have used bay leaves since adding this herb not only gave rice-based dishes a touch of taste and flavour, but also gave them a healthful twist.

Vitamin A, B6, and C are among the important components that are abundant in bay leaves. Due to its antibacterial characteristics, these leaves are also wonderful for increasing metabolism, lowering the impact of allergies and infections, and boosting immunity.

As per a study that appeared in the online journal WebMd, ‘Bay leaves limit the growth of both Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli.’

Staphylococcus aureus is the bacteria that causes Staph infections. Additionally, the study established that H. Pylori, a bacteria that causes ulcers and potentially cancer, may be repelled by the qualities of bay leaves.

The addition of these leaves can also aid in lowering stress and anxiety.

You can add bay leaves while boiling rice in a pressure cooker or rice cooker, just take out the leaves before draining the water. However, in case you are cooking Pulao or Biryani you can toss these leaves while cooking the masala and then add rice, this will give a flavoursome touch to your rice meals. In fact, you can give any regualr rice a basmati like flavour by a just adding two bay leaves while cooking rice.