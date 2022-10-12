BYD launches all-electric SUV in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Chinese multinational manufacturer BYD has unveiled the all-electric ATTO 3 SUV in India. The company has opened bookings for the SUV for a token of Rs. 50,000. Deliveries for the first 500 units will begin in January 2023. The prices will be announced later.

BYD Atto 3 is the second electric passenger vehicle from the Chinese carmaker in the country. In 2021, it launched BYD E6 electric MPV. BYD has 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India and aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023.

Also Read: Indian Railways revenue earnings registers growth of 92%

The new SUV is based on the brand’s e-Platform 3.0 and comes equipped with the ultra-safe Blade Battery with charging time of 50 minutes from 0-80% using fast charger. It is powered by 60.48kWh battery pack. The new SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 7.3 seconds. The all-electric BYD-ATTO 3 SUV gets an ARAI-specified driving range of 521 km on a single charge.

The SUV features L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) BYD Dipilot, 7 airbags, panoramic sunroof, 12.8-inch adaptive rotating suspension electronic pad, 360° holographic transparent imaging system, NFC card key, wireless charging, one-touch electric control tailgate, 8-speaker music system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, LED headlamps, LED rear lights, multi-color ambient lighting, PM 2.5 air filter, CN95 air filter and Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station.