Gambia infant deaths prompt India to ‘stop production’ at a pharma firm

Haryana’s health minister, Anil Vij, declared on Wednesday that the state has decided to ‘completely stop’ Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited of Sonipat from creating any further medications. Additionally, the government has sent the firm a warning after discovering at least ’12 problems in the manufacture of medications during the joint inspection performed by the pharmaceuticals department teams of the Centre and state government’.

The WHO had issued a warning about four cough syrups made by the company after child fatalities in The Gambia, which led to the current situation. Following the WHO notification, the Haryana government sent samples of the four cough syrups produced by the pharmaceutical company to the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), which is based in Kolkata.

‘The report is awaited, and subsequent steps will be made in accordance. However, 12 errors were discovered during the joint inspection carried out by the teams from the state and federal narcotics departments. We have thus determined that the whole manufacturing of this pharmaceutical firm should be suspended. The business has received a notification’, according to Vij.

On October 6, Haryana sought an investigation into allegations that the company’s Sonipat facility was making contaminated cough syrups. The samples were collected, and they were sent to Kolkata for additional examination. A probe has also been launched by India’s drug enforcement body, the Drugs Controller General of India.