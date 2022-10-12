Investigation against Kanpur police officers who smoked and ate with inmates

Three Kanpur police constables who took two inmates from the district jail to the hospital for treatment, fed them, and shared a cigarette on the way back to the prison have become the subject of an investigation.

As a result of the incident’s viral video, police were forced to act quickly and request an inquiry against the accused policemen. A man named Prashant and another prisoner housed in the area allegedly complained of being ill, and their health deteriorated within the prison, according to the police. At least three police officers took both inmates to Hallett Hospital in Kanpur. Following an examination of the inmates, the policemen provided food, cigarettes, and gutka to the inmates at a roadside shack. Additionally, a sub-inspector was observed smoking.

According to the police, the prisoners were released from custody for at least three hours. B D Pandey, the district jail’s superintendent, said, ‘The two prisoners were sent to Hallett Hospital for examination after their health deteriorated. A video of the prisoners eating and drinking on the pretext of treatment has surfaced. An investigation is going on in the case. Action will be taken against the guilty.’

According to police commissioner B P Jogdand, the jail superintendent has been asked to look into the situation and prepare a report. ‘As soon as we receive the investigation report, action will be taken against the police personnel for dereliction of duty.’