Man from Mumbai believed the ‘Djinn’ was stealing gold. Thief Was Found To Be…

When a Mumbai businessman found some gold decorations were gone from his home in February, he was initially baffled. Over the ensuing months, other jewellery pieces went stolen, but he chose not to call the police. He believed that it was ‘a djinn’s doing.’

In September, after discovering that a sizable sum of cash had also been taken in addition to the jewellery, he finally made a police report. The merchant Abdulkader Shabbir Ghoghawala told the Byculla police that djinns don’t take money. By that time, his home had been broken into and more than Rs 40 lakh in gold and cash had been taken.

The police moved quickly and located the accused within a day since they believed the case to be an inside job. It was revealed to be the 12-year-old niece of the man.

She admitted throughout the investigation that her Gujarati cousin from Surat had asked her to steal from her uncle’s home. Following her admission, the police detained the cousin and his two pals after connecting them to the case during the investigation.

Additionally, the police found some of the stolen goods valued Rs. 40.18 lakh in their custody.

According to the police, no action has been taken against the girl thus far. They added that after her role in the case is established, a thorough report will be sent to the Juvenile Justice Board.