Redmi launches a new Writing Pad in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi has launched a new Writing Pad in India for kids. The new writing pad is priced at Rs 599 and is available for purchase from the official website of the company in black colour.

The writing pad supports Stylus and will help kids to write, clear, redo, and repeat easily, without any hassle. It has an 8.5-inch screen size and is made up of Polymer Liquid Crystal Display (LCD).

The Writing Pad further comes with a Lock Switch enabled for the user to give easy access to the drawing experience to the kids. The new Writing Pad from Redmi comes with Button Cell CR2016 which is replaceable and in the pack, the user will get a Writing Pad, a user Manua and a Stylus pen.