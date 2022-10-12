Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher. BSE Sensex was up 478.59 points or 0.84% at 57,625.91. NSE Nifty was up 140.10 points or 0.82% at 17,123.60. About 1615 shares have advanced, 1727 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged in the Indian equity market. All the sectoral indices ended higher.

Also Read: International Monetary Fund slashes India’s growth rate

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid Corporation, Axis Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and NTPC. The top losers in the market were Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.