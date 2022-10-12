Survivor of the Eldhose Kunnappilly case accuses the MLA and police of grave crimes

At a news conference on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram, the teacher who had filed a complaint against Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly levelled further damaging allegations against both him and the police.

She claimed that the CI tried to reach a compromise rather than pressing the matter.

She said that the media had also been informed of her identify by the top police official. ‘I am a victim yet he leaked my name and my place to specific news networks.’

Additionally, she stated that it appeared to her that the CI was not motivated to pursue the case.

Despite the fact that she lodged the complaint on September 28, she claimed that the Vizhinjam police continued to put off calling the MLA until they finally asked her to accompany Eldhose Kunnappilly on October 9 to a lawyer’s office to try to work out a compromise.

She claimed that at first, the MLA had informed the CI he would resolve the matter for Rs 20 lakh. The amount was later increased to Rs 30 lakh in front of a lawyer the CI had set up on October 9.

She was requested to send a WhatsApp message stating that she had withdrawn her complaint by the CI, who was not present at the compromise meeting. Elle didn’t.

She claims that the occurrence that prompted her complaint occurred on September 14. She claimed Eldhose attacked her after showing up at her house near Kovalam completely wasted. Locals who saw him attack me that day. she claimed, called the police and told them about it. She claimed that the MLA then informed the CI that he was her husband.