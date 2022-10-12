SWOTT launches new affordable earbuds in India: Details inside

Mumbai: India based consumer electronics brand, SWOTT launched affordable earbuds. The The sweat-ressistance ‘AirLIT 004 TWS’ earbuds come in black and grey colour and are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,099 on swottlifestyle.com and amazon.in.

The new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds pack a 400mAh battery. The AirLIT 004 comes with a stylish case that features inbuilt magnetic charging and takes only 60 minutes to charge fully. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 with a transmission range of 10 metres.

Also Read: WhatsApp releases premium subscription plans

The company has partnered with Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as the brand ambassador.