Teenage lad in Tamil Nadu is detained after tying a thali to a girl

A boy was arrested on Tuesday under the Pocso Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act following the viral video of him tying thali on a girl at a bus stop in Chidambaram. He was later remanded in a juvenile facility. On Tuesday, the authorities also detained the uploader of the video.

The incident occurs at a bus stop next to Gandhi Statue in the video, and both the kid and girl are dressed in uniform. The boy and girl, who were from villages close to Chidambaram and were each 17 years old, were recognised by the Chidambaram Town Police. Police summoned the boy and girl, together with their parents, to the police station, where an investigation found that the incident took place on September 2.

After the case was moved to the Chidambaram All Women Police Station, a complaint from the girl’s parents led to the filing of a case against the boy. An investigating officer stated, ‘After investigation, the youngster was detained and remanded at a juvenile facility in Cuddalore.’ On Monday, social welfare department representatives provided the child with counselling and coordinated an awareness event for the girl’s school’s students with the assistance of education and police department representatives.

P Balaji Ganesh (51), of Kovilampoondi village near Chidambaram, was detained by Killai police on Tuesday for posting the video on social media without a cover. A police source from the Cuddalore district SP office claims that the man refused to remove the video even after the girl’s parents asked him to do so.