Today BJP to begin ‘Gaurav Yatra’ in Gujarat, first focus on tribal areas

The BJP will conduct five ‘Gaurav Yatras’ across Gujarat on Wednesday. The main focus will be Gujarat’s tribal regions, where the BJP suffered a major loss in the most recent assembly elections.

JP Nadda, the president of the BJP, will officially launch the first two yatras. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially launch the remaining three yatras. Top BJP officials and all central ministers will take part in the yatra on various legs.

The BJP launched on Tuesday LED trucks that will conduct campaigning in 182 assembly districts. The LED trucks will display the progress of the Gujarat administration and its various programmes. Yatra attempts to highlight the government of Gujarat’s work. Yatra will visit over 144 assembly districts and hold 145 public gatherings. Over 5700 kilometres of distance should be covered by the five yatras. In the upcoming 7 to 10 days, the yatra will cover the entire distance.

This will be Gujarat’s third ‘Gaurav Yatra.’ After the riots in Gujarat in 2002, the first Gaurav Yatra took place. After the Patidar Andolan in 2015, the second Gaurav Yatra took place in 2017. In 2002, the BJP won 127 seats; in 2017, it won 99.

The five routes are: Dwarka to Porbandar; Zanzaraka of Ahmedabad district to Somnath of Gir-Somnath district; Unai of Navsari district of South Gujarat to Fagvel of Kheda district of Central Gujarat; and Unai to Ambaji of North Gujarat. The Bechraji temple in Mehsana district to Mata no Madhh in Kutch district is one of the routes.

From Unai to the Ambaji temple, it will be the longest. All tribal areas will be visited by both of Unai’s yatras. Only 9 of the 27 tribal seats up for election in the most recent assembly went to the BJP, and two went to the BTP party.