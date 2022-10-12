USA: The fashion workers law and how it might steer the sector in the right direction

To an outsider, fashion models and their line of work may seem glamorous, even utopian, and that is natural. After all, what’s not tempting about wearing designer clothes and walking down the ramp among the whose who of society? The industry does, however, have a seedy side that is frequently neglected.

The ‘Fashion Workers Bill’ debate has started to pick up steam again as the rape trial against Harvey Weinstein gets underway. The law promotes equality of treatment among different tiers of the fashion sector.

‘On so many levels, from emotional to physical to financial, fashion has been abusing models for years and years and years,’ Kaja Sokola, a Polish model who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Like Sokola, thousands of people have been completely exploited by the fashion business and its ostensibly powerful bosses. Fashion firms use cunning strategies to break contracts, depriving models of their proper financial remuneration in addition to sexual exploitation.

The proposed fashion bill would require management companies to pay models within 45 days of their finishing a task or employment. In order to prevent fraudulent tactics like mystery fees and overcharging for services, the agencies must also give copies of the employment contracts to the models.