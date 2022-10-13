12 women disappeared in Pathanamthitta in the past five years. Victims of human sacrifice? Re-investigation

Reopening of investigations into incidents of women going missing in Pathanamthitta. In the district’s five-year history, twelve women have vanished. The disappearances will be scrutinised to see whether they are connected to the human sacrifice case.

Within the limits of Aranmula station alone—which contains Elantur, the scene of the human sacrifice—three women have disappeared. A woman’s corpse was discovered. In the past five years, there have been 13 documented occurrences of disappearance inside the boundaries of Kochi. These incidents will be thoroughly investigated by the police.

The family of Dr. Bhagwal Singh had been in contact with Shafi for more than two years. Shafi is the primary suspect in the elantur human sacrifice case. It is primarily being investigated whether Shafi has previously brought ladies here in the same manner.