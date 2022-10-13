Another shocking case of human sacrifice; 14-year-old killed on Navratri, body kept for 4 days to ensure rebirth

Gandhinagar: Following the revelation of the human sacrifice that shocked Kerala, there comes additional information. To make the family prosperous, the family has sacrificed their little daughter. A family from the Gir Somnath district’s Dhava Gir hamlet offered up their 14-year-old daughter as a sacrifice. The inquiry into the matter has been stepped up by the police.

The event took place on the day of Navratri. According to neighbours, the family sacrificed their daughter in order to get wealth and money. They are the ones that reported the incident to the police. The child’s death was not reported to the gramme panchayat, according to neighbours who called the police. Neighbors informed authorities that the child’s body was buried in their land. As soon as they arrived, the police and forensic team began gathering the evidence. The girl’s parents were detained by the police.

Bhavesh, the child’s father, was in business in Surat. Until six months ago, the girl was a student in Surat. The parents bought the TC from the school and took the kid home for no apparent reason. The sacrifice was then carried out. However, the parents expected that the kid would be reincarnated. The lifeless body was held for four days. The infant was then cremated in front of close family members.