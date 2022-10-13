Brave soldier, Indian Army dog ‘Zoom’, succumbs to bullet injury

Srinagar: Indian Army Dog ‘Zoom’, who underwent surgery after getting injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, passed away on Thursday. Zoom, was under treatment at Advance Field Veterinary Hospital, Srinagar.

‘Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH, passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed’, said Army officials. ‘In spite of the injuries, he continued his task which resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists. The canine is under treatment in Srinagar’, an Army official said.

Read more: Even after being shot at twice, Army dog valiantly fights terrorists during Anantnag encounter

The assault dog was a part of Operation Tangpawas’s combat team. The Indian Army Chinar Corps had taken to Twitter to wish to Zoom a speedy recovery. ‘Army assault dog ‘Zoom’ critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery’, they had tweeted.