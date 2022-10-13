Eldhose Kunnappilly claims his innocence in a Facebook post on woman assault case.

Eldhose Kunnappilly, Perumbavoor MLA who is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman, posted a statement on Facebook asserting his innocence.

‘I haven’t committed any crimes. I am not alone; my god is with me. I shall abide with Perumbavoor’s voters’ choice. Recognize that criminals do not differ based on their gender,’ he remarked in a Facebook post.

In the meanwhile, based on a new testimony from the complainant, the police will enhance the case against the MLA by adding more offences, including sexual assault. The charges against Kunnappilly at this time include offending a woman’s modesty.

Nevertheless, the District Crime Branch, which has taken on the matter, on Wednesday obtained a thorough statement from the complainant.

On October 15, Saturday, the Additional Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram will hear the anticipatory bail motion filed by Kunnappilly. According to police sources, the MLA is missing, possibly in an effort to avoid capture until the court hears his anticipatory bail motion.

Currently, Kunnappilly is being charged under non-bailable provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those that deal with assault, criminal intimidation, and outraging a woman’s modesty.