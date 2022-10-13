Indian ‘cannibalism’: Human sacrifice, ‘brain eater’ and other horrors!

Thrilling revelations of alleged cannibalism, or the consumption of human flesh by humans, have surfaced as the Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case unravels. In Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district’s Elanthoor village, two women are said to have been slaughtered and their body parts severed as part of a ‘black magic’ rite. Muhammad Shafi, the primary suspect in the murder case, lured Roslyn, 49, and Padmam, 52, into acting in a pornographic movie by promising them money. After that, the victims were given to Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila, a massage therapist and ‘healer’. The three suspects have already been taken into custody. We examine what happened in the Kerala village as well as previous cannibalism incidents that have shocked India.

Kerala’s human sacrifice and cannibalism

Shafi convinced Bhagaval Singh and Laila that by killing the two ladies as a ‘sacrifice’, their money problems would be resolved and they would flourish. Both victims vanished in September, with one being reported missing in June. From this point on, the case just gets gorier. On Tuesday, the victims’ chopped body parts were exhumed from Singh and Laila’s home. Their bodies were allegedly disfigured.

According to the authorities, Shafi killed Padmam and then sliced her body into 56 pieces. According to NDTV, the remains were preserved in a bucket. Laila reportedly strangled Roslyn and chopped off her breasts. Investigations reveal that one of the ladies was subjected to knife abuse. According to sources, the couple was convinced by the main suspect Shafi that consuming cooked human body parts would help them stay young.

Kochi city police commissioner CH Nagaraju said they have information that the accused persons had consumed the flesh of the first victim Rosly. Investigations have revealed that Shafi contacted the women on social media and lured them to the couple’s house. Sources privy to the probe said Laila seemed remorseless and still expects the ‘human sacrifice ritual’ to make them wealthy soon.

A self-declared cannibal and the Nithari killings

The public was shocked by a string of killings that occurred in 2005 and 2006 at a villa outside Delhi known as the ‘House of Horrors’. The bungalow’s owner, Moninder Singh Pandher, and his housekeeper, Surinder Koli, were charged with several rapes, murders, and kidnappings. Two Nithari village girls went missing, and locals claimed to have found their bodies in a public water tank outside the house. This is how the situation came to light.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, Koli, who was convicted of killing a number of children and young women, said that his boss would bring prostitutes home, where he would watch them and prepare meals for them while being overwhelmed by a strong desire for sex and dismembering people. Up to 19 girls were suspected of having been slain and raped in the home where Koli worked. He admitted to consuming some of his dead victims’ body parts and having sex with them.

Pandher was accused of engaging in prostitution, buying off police officers, and destroying evidence of Koli’s offences when the CBI filed a chargesheet in the case. For killing Rimpa Halder, 14, in the bungalow in 2005, Koli was given a death sentence by the Supreme Court. He was scheduled to be hanged, but in September 2014, the Supreme Court declared that every death row prisoner had the ‘basic right’ to challenge the death penalty in open court. Koli received the death punishment in May 2022 from a Ghaziabad special CBI court. In addition to slapping Koli with a Rs 62,000 fine and Pandher with a Rs 4,000 punishment, the judge sentenced Pandher, his employer, to seven years in jail.

The ‘king’ who killed 15

Raja Kolander, a reputed cannibal, is said to have murdered more than 15 people, but information about his earlier crimes only became public after a journalist was slain in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He went by the name Raja and was born Ram Niranjan. The Netflix docuseries Indian Predator is about him. Local journalist Dhirender Shah vanished on December 14, 2001. After two days had passed since his disappearance, SN Tripathi, the station house officer for the Kydganj township at the time, began an investigation.

Singh’s mobile phone, from which a landline call was placed, was located by the team. They were directed to a residence in Prayagrag’s Chheoki neighbourhood where ‘Phoolan Devi’ resided with Raja Kolander, a driver who worked at a government ordinance plant.

Kolander admitted to murdering the journalist when the investigation brought the police to a farmstead. He also managed a crew that engaged in car theft, but this was just the beginning of the revelations. He sliced open the bodies of the drivers of the stolen automobiles, murdered them, and cooked some of the pieces. According to a diary found at the farmhouse, he would prepare and consume the brains of his victims.He would also talk to the skulls which he kept as trophies. Kolander was arrested in 2001 and in November 2012 was sentenced to life.

A juvenile ‘cannibal’

A 16-year-old was charged in Ludhiana in January 2017 with murder and cannibalism of a nine-year-old. The victim, Deepu, was strangled to death, and the suspect admitted to taking out Deepu’s heart and discarding it in a school complex, according to the police. After murdering the victim, the youngster said that he consumed flesh and drank blood that had been spilled on the ground.

Deepu’s home was not far from the accused’s residence. The boy’s body was discovered in a sack in the neighbourhood, sliced into six parts. The accused ‘loved eating raw flesh’, the case’s investigating officer reportedly told The Indian Express. His appetite for human flesh was equally strong. He’s admitted to having blood from a youngster in his drink. Furthermore, he said that crime programmes had inspired him.