Lifestyle habits can trigger these cancers even if it does not run in your family

The risk of endometrial cancer, esophageal adenocarcinoma, kidney cancer, liver cancer, postmenopausal breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colorectal cancer can all rise with an increase in body mass.

The risk of getting oral cancer, pharynx and larynx cancer, esophageal cancer, liver, colorectal cancer, and breast cancer has been strongly linked to heavy alcohol consumption in numerous studies.

According to studies, eating processed food frequently and avoiding whole grains, seasonal fruits, and vegetables increases the risk of colon cancer. The majority of whole grains contain fibres, which aid in body weight management and subsequently shield the body from colon cancer.

According to a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health study, adopting healthy habits can significantly reduce the risk of developing some malignancies, including lung, colon, pancreatic, and kidney cancer.

The study also highlighted the fact that 59% of cancer deaths in women and 41% of cancer cases could have been avoided. Men account for 63% of cancer cases that are prevented. According to the study, 67% of cancer deaths in men may be avoided.

One of the most effective cancer prevention steps is to keep the body weight under control. A heavy weight is caused due to several unhealthy factors like uneven nutrient consumption, consumption of diet that enhances the fat composition in the body.

A body mass index between 18.5-25 is considered to be the ideal weight.