‘Logistical marvel’: IMF praises India’s Direct Cash Transfer Scheme

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised India’s implementation of a direct cash transfer programme on Wednesday, describing it as a ‘logistical miracle’ and stating that there is much to be learned from India. Paolo Mauro, the Deputy Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the IMF, stated during a Fiscal Monitor news conference, ‘Many things may be learned from India. A few such instances from throughout the world offer a wealth of knowledge. Almost all continents and economic levels are represented in our samples. It is actually fairly astounding if I consider the situation of India’.

In his remarks about India’s effective implementation of the direct cash transfer programme, Mauro referred to the country’s ‘sheer immensity’ and stated, ‘It is a logical marvel how these initiatives that attempt to help those who are at low-income levels reach literally hundreds of millions of people’.

#WATCH | Paolo Mauro, Deputy Director of International Monetary Fund speaks on India's digital cash transfer scheme, terms it to be a "logistical marvel, seeking to help people at low?income levels, reaching hundreds of millions of people." pic.twitter.com/Y5pvtgzg8Z — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

The IMF official said, ‘There are programmes that are expressly aimed at women. Programs exist that concentrate on farmers and the elderly. The fact that so much technical innovation is present in these cases may be what makes them intriguing. One aspect that stands out in the case of India is the implementation of the unique identity system, the Aadhaar’, Paolo Mauro, deputy director of the fiscal affairs department at the IMF, stated.

Additionally, India is ‘one of the most inspiring examples of the application of technology to solve very complicated issues of targeting support to the people who need it most,’ according to Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department Vitor Gaspar, who also noted that the IMF is working with India to implement new technologies.