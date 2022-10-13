Man set himself on fire at Madras HC, died

On Wednesday, a man who had set himself on fire in the Madras High Court died. The man reportedly struggled to get his son a community certificate before making the choice.

Velmurugan (49), of Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, requested a community certificate recognizing him as a ‘Malaikuravar,’ a Scheduled Tribe. Velmurugan committed suicide on Tuesday after failing to get the certificate. He had a 95% burn injury when he was hospitalised.

Justice Subramanian declared that many irregularities in the issuing of community certificates had been brought to the court’s notice while taking a suo motu notice of the matter.

He said that the court must decide whether the deceased man’s and his son’s rights were infringed. Justice Subramanian stressed that failure to report the incident would have serious repercussions.

The Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Chepauk, and the Kancheepuram district collector were named as respondents in the suo motu writ before acting Chief Justice T Raja, and the court ordered the registrar general to assign a number to the case.