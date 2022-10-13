Neelakurinji bloom: Kallippara’s purple paradise enchants visitors

A large number of people are visiting the Kallippara Hills in Idukki to see the Neelakurinji flowers that are in bloom there, which have transformed the once-green regions into a purple paradise.

In the Engineer Heights (Mett) of the Kallippara hills, which are 1.5 kilometres from Kallippara in the Santhanpara gramma panchayat of Kerala’s Idukki district on the Munnar-Kumali State Highway, neelakurinji (Strobilanthes Kunthiana) has flowered profusely.

The police and panchayat authorities have made the decision to impose rigorous security measures because tourists are flooding the picturesque area in big numbers.

Neelakurinji plants are typically found growing between huge shola woods and undulating grasslands on mountain slopes that are 1,500 feet above sea level and have a moderate tropical climate. They must be let to develop naturally because man-made attempts to rear them in controlled environments will fail.

The route to this location from the major highway is difficult. Up until recently, off-road service jeeps were permitted on this property. The police, however, gave them the order to halt services due to security concerns. Kallippara Hills access has also been prohibited after 4:30 p.m. The tourists are also advised not to carry plastic. If flowers are damaged or stolen, a fine will be applied.