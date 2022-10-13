Next victim Bhagwal Singh? Laila & Shafi planned to live together; Terrible torture after the murder

Muhammad Shafi, who was also accused with the human sacrifice of two women, then focused his gaze on co-defendant Bhagwalsingh. The police were informed that Shafi and Singh’s wife Laila had made the decision to live together after she killed him. The police said that cannibalism and human sacrifice both happened at Bhagwalsingh’s home in Ilantur, Pathanamthitta. During questioning, Laila confessed that Shafi and Bhagwalsingh ate Rosli’s body parts, who was murdered two and a half months earlier. According to the police, they have not received any proof in this respect and will gather scientific evidence. The deceased bodies were sliced into equal-sized pieces and placed on wooden poles to be used in the preparation of Ayurvedic remedies.

Rosli (49), a resident of Kaladi Mathur, and Padma (50), a resident of Elamkulam, Kochi, and a native of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, were both murdered. 52-year-old Mohammed Shafi, the suspect in the case, also resides in Kadakampalli, Ilantur, and Gandhinagar, Kochi. The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court ordered KV. Bhagwal Singh (68) and his wife Laila (59) to spend the next 14 days in judicial detention. Today’s proceedings will involve the application for the accused’s detention that the police submitted.

The chief of the city police, Nagaraju, said that Shafi, a pervert, was responsible for the double human sacrifice. 8 cases have already been filed against him. According to the remand report, the murders were committed for the goal of human cruelty in order to obtain economic prosperity and fortune. The authorities also believe that other victims may have been killed similarly.

The Ilantoor house is currently under close police surveillance. The property and its surrounds were not searched or evidence collected yesterday since the suspects were taken to court. The CPM Pathanamthitta area secretary stated that Bhagawalsingh, a member of the CPM local committee and the president of the KSKTU panchayat committee, was the CPM branch secretary in the region.

Terrible torture after the murder

The Shafi-Bhagawalsingh-Laila gang caught Padma and Rosli by taking advantage of their poverty and tempting them with money, according to the police’s remand report. The cops describe the terrible torture of the accused after murdering Padma in the report (details omitted from the news). Shafi, the initial suspect, strangled Padma by slicing her throat. The body parts were split into 56 pieces and placed in buckets to obliterate the evidence. She was buried in a previously dug grave late at night on the field to the north side of the house. Rosli was killed in a same manner.

The autopsy will continue today, DNA will be tested;

Postmortem examinations have begun at the Medical College in Kottayam and will continue today. 61 body parts were brought in for post-mortem examination. The police came to the conclusion that 5 bones may belong to Rosli and 56 pieces, some of which are not very old, may belong to Padma. Yesterday’s examinations included 36 body parts. Moreover, it should be determined if there are any dead bodies, animal parts, or other bodies mixed in with the deceased. The next step is to perform a DNA test.